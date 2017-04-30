Freddie Freeman tweaks Miller Park as 'bad-lit Little League field'

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman will be looking forward to Sunday's series finale against Milwaukee, mostly because he is apparently tired of playing at the Brewers' Miller Park.

Speaking Saturday before the Braves' 11-3 win, Freeman was critical of the stadium.

"I think it's a bad-lit Little League field," Freeman said, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. "I can't see anything here."

Despite his opinion, Freeman has found success in Milwaukee, hitting .391 (9-for-23) with three home runs and six RBIs over the past two seasons. That apparently hasn't affected his viewpoint on Miller Park.

"I'm just glad it's three games and out. I don't see the ball well, at all," Freeman said. "I don't understand that [lighting problem]. Arizona's [lighting in a retractable dome] is great. I feel like Little League fields are lit better than this. Obviously they have no problem because their guys are hitting. I guess you get used to it. Our lights at SunTrust [Park] are awesome. Turner Field was a little dark. ...

"It just seems like I can never barrel balls up here [at Miller Park] consistently. It's like seeing dark balls coming in."

The Braves don't have another series on the regular-season schedule at Miller Park in 2017.