Freshman Marvin Bagley III leaving Duke for NBA draft

Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III has officially declared for the NBA draft, he announced on his Instagram page.

Bagley is ranked No. 4 on Jonathan Givony's top 100 prospects ranking.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement that Bagley has "broken every record and he's really represented us at the highest level.''

Bagley averaged 21 points and 11.1 rebounds for the Blue Devils this season.

He was named both the ACC's Rookie of the Year and Player of the Year and was a consensus member of the AP All-America first team.

He's the first player from this group of Blue Devils to announce his draft decision and the 12th Duke freshman ever to declare for the draft.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.