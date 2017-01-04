Futures odds update: Raiders, Seahawks see Super Bowl odds plummet

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook releases updated futures odds across major sports every week. ESPN Stats & Info senior researcher Matt Willis breaks down the biggest changes within the marketplace, including who is moving up or falling back among odds to win championships and major awards.?

NFL: Playoff hopes deflate for Raiders

After Week 15, things were looking good for the Oakland Raiders. With a win over the Chargers, the Raiders held a one-game lead in the AFC West with two games remaining in the regular season. Dah Raidahs were also the fifth-favorites to win the Super Bowl at 12-1.

An injury to starting QB and MVP candidate Derek Carr put the Raiders back to 25-1 after a Week 16 win over the Colts, tied for eighth among all teams.

More QB uncertainty after an injury to Matt McGloin, along with a loss that dropped them from a division title and a first-round bye to a wild-card road game against the Texans, now has dropped the Raiders to 100-1 to win the Super Bowl. That's tied with the Lions and Dolphins for the worst odds among the 12 playoff teams.

ESPN's Football Power Index agrees, giving the Raiders just a 1 percent chance to make the Super Bowl.

NFL: New depths for the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys have spent most of the season battling as the favorites in the NFC (the AFC favorite has remained the Patriots).

Seattle dropping out of the two seed in the NFC means its odds to win the NFC are now 5-1, and its Super Bowl odds are now 12-1. Those both mark the lowest point for the Seahawks dating back to immediately after last year's Super Bowl.

The Packers will host a wild-card game, much like the Seahawks, but have a slightly better shot to win both the conference (9-2) and the Super Bowl (10-1).

MLB: Heavenly odds

When the first 2017 World Series odds were released following the 2016 Fall Classic, the Los Angeles Angels were among a handful of teams tied for the worst odds at 100-1.

The Angels' offseason moves were minor ( Danny Espinosa moving the needle?), yet the Halos have moved to 50-1, passing teams like the Pirates and Marlins.

Although the Angels have only made the postseason once in the last seven season, they do have four winning seasons in that span, and had a 98-win season as recently as 2014.

College basketball: Sparty back atop the Big Ten

Conference play is under way, and Michigan State?is about where you'd expect to see the Spartans, tied for the best national championship odds among Big Ten teams (30-1), along with Wisconsin and Purdue.

The thing is, last week at this time, Sparty was 50-1 to win the championship, trailing Wisconsin (then 25-1), Purdue (still 30-1) and Indiana (then 30-1, now 40-1).

The Spartans are 0-4 this season against ranked teams, and lost by eight to Northeastern on Dec. 18.