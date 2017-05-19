Gerald Green starting in place of Amir Johnson for Celtics

The Boston Celtics have made a change to their starting lineup ahead of Game 2 on Friday night.

Veteran guard Gerald Green will start in place of Amir Johnson as the Celtics look to even the Eastern Conference finals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 1-1.?

Green was one of the lone highlights in Boston's Game 1 blowout loss, scoring 11 points behind 3-of-5 shooting from long range in 14 minutes. In the Celtics' previous series against the Wizards, Green logged just 47 minutes total, including three games in which he did not play.?