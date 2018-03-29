Giancarlo Stanton hits two home runs in Yankees debut

TORONTO -- It didn't take long for Giancarlo Stanton to make an impact with the New York Yankees, as the slugger uncorked a long home run to right field in his first at-bat of the season Thursday afternoon.

He wasn't done.

Stanton, the 2017 National League MVP after leading all of baseball with 59 home runs for the Miami Marlins, delivered once again in the ninth inning of a 6-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

It was a sight that Yankees fans had eagerly been hoping to see since the team traded for him in December. And something they hadn't seen since 1963, when Joe Pepitone was the last Yankees player to have multiple home runs on Opening Day.

The home run in the first inning measured at 426 feet by Statcast, and it came on an 0-1 pitch off Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ in the top of the first inning.

The exit velocity was measured at 117.3 mph, the fastest for a batted ball at Rogers Centre since Statcast began tracking in 2015. The previous fastest exit velocity at the park was held by teammate Aaron Judge (113.6 mph).

According to MLB.com, that was also the hardest exit velocity for any home run hit to the opposite field since Statcast has tracked such things.

As soon as Stanton made contact with the baseball, he looked at where he hit the opposite-field shot. He then he flipped his bat to the side with his right hand and began his home run trot, the gold chain around his neck bouncing with every step.

His shot in the ninth to straightaway center off Tyler Clippard wasn't quite as hard (109.4 mph), but it did travel further (434 feet).

Stanton had 10 games with multiple home runs for the Marlins last season, which was tops in the majors.

He became the first Yankees player to homer on Opening Day since Raul Ibanez did it in 2012. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Stanton also was the first Yankees player to get three extra-base hits and four RBIs on Opening Day since Roger Maris made his debut with the team in 1960.

Stanton also is the first player to homer on Opening Day in his first at-bat with the Yankees since Curtis Granderson did it in 2010.

The players with four of baseball's highest single-season home run totals have now all homered on the Opening Days following their historic seasons. Stanton joins Barry Bonds (73 home runs in 2001), Mark McGwire (70 in 1998) and Roger Maris (61 in 1961).