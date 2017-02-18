Grades: Skills Challenge

The Skills Challenge is a three-round, obstacle-course competition that tests dribbling, passing, agility and 3-point shooting. Four frontcourt players join four guards in the eight-player field in a head-to-head, bracket-style tournament format.

SKILLS PARTICIPANTS

Kristaps Porzingis

Knicks?| Forward

Grade:?A

Results: Won final round vs. Hayward

Analysis

Forget "Unicorn" -- just call him Point-zingis. Porzingis became the second big man to win the Skills Challenge in as many years since the NBA went to the current bracket format pitting a big man against a guard in the final. Throughout all three rounds, Porzingis showcased strong ballhandling and passing. Oddly enough, the 3-point shot was the only thing to trip Porzingis up. When he made his first attempt in the final, that earned Porzingis the trophy.

Gordon Hayward

Jazz?| Guard

Grade: A-minus

Results: Lost in final round vs. Porzingis

Analysis

At 6-foot-8, Hayward was an unlikely representative of the little guys in the final. He was step for step with Porzingis until the two players pulled up for the 3 that completes the competition. Hayward was off, Porzingis made his, and that was the difference.

Nikola Jokic

Nuggets?| Forward

Grade: B

Results: Lost in 2nd round vs. Porzingis

Analysis

After openly campaigning to participate in the Skills Challenge before being chosen as a replacement for the injured Joel Embiid, Jokic was entertaining, reaching the semifinals. Seemingly hopelessly behind against Porzingis in that round, Jokic made the unprecedented move of launching a 3 from far beyond the arc. He knocked it down ... but just after Porzingis made his closer attempt.

Isaiah Thomas

Celtics?| Guard

Grade: B-minus

Results: Lost in 2nd round vs. Hayward

Analysis

Thomas cruised to victory against Devin Booker in the opening round and was one win away from returning to the final for a second consecutive year. However, Thomas struggled against Hayward in the semifinals and was unable to avenge his 2016 final loss.

Anthony Davis

Pelicans?| Forward

Grade: C-plus

Results: Lost in 1st round vs. Jokic

Analysis

It looked like Davis, the hometown favorite, was going to move on when he took a commanding early lead over Nikola Jokic. However, Davis' misses from 3-point range opened the door for Jokic.

John Wall

Wizards?| Guard

Grade:?C-plus

Results: Lost in 1st round vs. Hayward

Analysis

Wall wasn't bad, aside from some early issues with the chest pass. But when he missed his first 3-pointer, that allowed Hayward to come from behind and knock him out of the competition.

DeMarcus Cousins

Kings?| Forward

Grade: C

Results: Lost in 1st round vs. Porzingis

Analysis

Cousins didn't hit top speed moving up and down the court with the ball. He might have been able to make up for it by making his first 3-point attempt, but that was off and Cousins' night was over.

Devin Booker

Suns?| Guard

Grade: D

Results: Lost in 1st round vs. Thomas

Analysis

Every year, there's a competitor who doesn't take the Skills Challenge seriously, and Booker won that dubious honor Saturday. He wasn't close to completing a chest pass and didn't even get a 3-point attempt up before being eliminated by Isaiah Thomas.