Gregg Williams replaces Ray Horton as Browns' defensive coordinator

The Cleveland Browns?announced Sunday that Gregg Williams will replace Ray Horton as the team's defensive coordinator.

The move comes after the Browns finished 1-15 in head coach Hue Jackson's first season in Cleveland. Horton left the Tennessee Titans to join Jackson with the Browns in January 2016.

"It's very exciting for me to become part of the Cleveland Browns organization and join Hue Jackson's coaching staff," Williams said in a statement. "I have so much respect for Hue having competed against him in this league for so many years. We're looking forward to getting to work."

Williams had previously been the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator, but after head coach Jeff Fisher was let go during the season, Rams assistants were free to seek other employment in the offseason while the team searched for Fisher's replacement.

"We are thrilled that Gregg Williams is joining our staff as defensive coordinator," Jackson said in the statement. "Gregg has been an outstanding defensive coach in this league for a very long time. His defenses have frequently finished among the top ten in the league. He adapts his scheme to maximize the strengths of his personnel and has always been able to get the most out of his players. We look forward to him coming in, helping our players improve and helping us become the winning team we are all working towards."

As the defensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints, Williams was suspended indefinitely in March 2012 for being the alleged mastermind of a system in which players received bonuses for, among other things, deliberately injuring opposing players. The scandal came to be known as "Bountygate.''

He had just become the Rams' defensive coordinator when the suspension was announced. When he was reinstated by the NFL in August 2013, he was hired as a senior defensive assistant with the Tennessee Titans. He was rehired by the Rams to be the team's defensive coordinator in 2014.

Horton's defense had a number of inexperienced players, especially in the secondary, where several players tried to man the safety spot after the team let Tashaun Gipson go as a free agent and released Donte Whitner.

The team lacked depth at outside linebacker and had little impact on the defensive front.

The numbers reflected the talent. Horton's defense finished 31st in yards allowed and rushing yards allowed and 30th in points allowed. Williams' Rams were ranked ninth in total defense.

