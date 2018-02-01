Just one day after Formula 1 announced it would stop using “grid girls” in the 2018 Championship Season, many of the women are speaking out against the decision.

Before grand prix races, the women would stand in front of the cars wearing skimpy clothing often emblazoned with brand names.

According to a press release, Formula 1 said the "custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms.”

Many of the women who worked as grid girls have posted on social media voicing their opinions about F1’s decision using the hashtag #SaveTheWalkOnGirls.

Isabella Worklock tweeted, “I am more than a little upset about the decision to stop F1 Grid girls. Here are some memories during my time as a Grid girl in Monaco Monte-Carlo that I will cherish forever.”

Other women spoke out against claims that grid girls were disrespected or objectified.

Lucy Stokes posted to Twitter saying, “I love my job. I’m respected, paid well & proud to represent the team I’m working for. It’s not right for anyone, let alone ‘feminists’ to judge our job when quite frankly they are putting so many women out of work. Where is the equality & empowerment here?”

Rebecca Cooper, who worked as a grid girl for five years, disputed the notion the women were scantily clad, tweeting photos of demure outfits she wore during her tenure.

This year's F1 season begins March 25 with the 2018 Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.