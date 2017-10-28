Gurriel won't be suspended for any World Series games

Houston Astros?first baseman Yuli Gurriel will not be suspended for any games in the World Series but will be suspended without pay for the first five games of the 2018 regular season, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said Saturday.

After hitting a home run in the second inning of Friday's Game 3 off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish, Gurriel returned to the Astros' dugout, where he used his fingers to motion at his own eyes in a mocking gesture and appeared to mouth a derogatory term in Spanish.

"There is no excuse or explanation acceptable for that type of behavior," Manfred said at a news conference.

Manfred said Gurriel expressed remorse when the two met Friday night and again on Saturday. Gurriel will also meet with Darvish to apologize, Manfred said.

Gurriel will not appeal, the Major League Baseball Players Association said in a statement.

Manfred said he decided to have the suspension be served at the start of the 2018 regular season because it would be unfair to punish the other Astros players.

"We support Major League Baseball's decision of a five-game suspension for the 2018 season," Astros' general manager Jeff Luhnow said in a statement.

"The Astros will donate Yuli's salary for these five games in equal parts to the Astros Foundation and to a charity directly supporting diversity efforts," Luhnow said.

Speaking through an interpreter after the game, Gurriel said he made the gesture because he hasn't had success in the past against Japanese pitchers. In particular, he was 1-for-7 with one strikeout this season against Darvish.

"I did not mean it to be offensive at any point," Gurriel said. "Quite the opposite. I have always had a lot of respect [for Japanese people]. ... I've never had anything against Darvish. For me, he's always been one of the best pitchers. I never had any luck against him. If I offended him, I apologize. It was not my intention."

The 33-year-old Gurriel is a native of Cuba who played for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of the Japanese Central League in 2014. Darvish is of Japanese and Iranian descent.

Gurriel said it's common in Cuba to use the word "chinito" to describe someone of Asian heritage, although he admitted he realizes it's considered offensive in Japan.

Darvish, also speaking through an interpreter, called the gesture and the word "disrespectful."

"I feel like, of course, Houston has Asian fans and Japanese fans, and Asian fans live all over the place," Darvish said. "And acting like that, it's just disrespectful to people around the world, to the Houston organization. It's not OK.

"Including him and I, nobody's perfect. Everybody's different. We've just got to learn from it. He made a mistake, and we've just got to learn from it. We are all human beings. It's just learn from it, and we've got to move forward."

Besides the suspension and loss of pay, Gurriel will undergo sensitivity training during the offseason, Manfred said.