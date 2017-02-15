Gustav Nyquist suspended 6 games for high sticking on Jared Spurgeon

Detroit Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist has been suspended six games for high sticking on Jared Spurgeon of the Minnesota Wild, hitting him in the face this past weekend.

Nyquist had waived his right to an in-person hearing and instead had a phone hearing Wednesday afternoon with the league office.

The incident took place Sunday, when Nyquist appeared agitated by Spurgeon's attempt to cross-check him in the back along the boards. He retaliated by shoving his stick blade in Spurgeon's face.

Nyquist was assessed a four-minute double minor penalty for his actions but was not ejected. Spurgeon left the game briefly but returned.

The suspension will cost Nyquist $158,333.

Nyquist, 27, doesn't have a prior record of discipline with the Department of Player Safety. After the game, Nyquist said his high stick was not intentional.

The 27-year-old Swede has seven goals and 22 assists in 56 games this season.