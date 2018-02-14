Hawks 'swipe' tab, to host wedding for couple that met on Tinder Night

The Atlanta Hawks Tinder Night has paid its first dividend - a match that will result in a marriage.

Ben McCleskey and Avery Armstrong, who had their first date at the team's "Swipe Right Night" in 2015 are getting married on March 3 and the Hawks are not only taking care of the bill, but are hosting the celebration.

"Not in my wildest dreams did I think this would happen," said Atlanta Hawks chief executive officer Steve Koonin. It was Koonin who, on the team's next Tinder Night in 2016, was updated on the couple's status and said should the two decide to seal the deal, it would be on the Hawks.

On Nov. 19, McCleskey popped the question and Armstrong said yes. The two got in touch with the team and the March date, in between two Hawks home games, was set.

The two will get married at center court at Phillips Arena in front of more than 200 guests, who will party in the arena's new courtside club.

Hawks sponsor David's Bridal has provided a wedding dress to Armstrong, her flower girl, mother and 11 bridesmaids.

"I always joked with my buddies that I would get married at the 50-yard line of the Georgia Dome," said McCleskey, a Hawks fan since he was 12, when he moved to the metro Atlanta area. "Now that that's not in use any more, this is pretty much the equivalent."

Said Koonin: "It's pretty cool to see life come full circle in such a unique way."