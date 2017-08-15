Ian Kinsler to Angel Hernandez: Stop ruining baseball games

Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler unloaded a series of grievances against veteran umpire Angel Hernandez on Tuesday, one day after Hernandez ejected him for arguing balls and strikes.

Speaking to reporters, Kinsler said that Hernandez, who has been a major league umpire since 1993, "needs to re-evaluate his career choice" because he's "messing with baseball games."

"I'm surprised at how bad an umpire he is," Kinsler said, according to the Detroit News. "I don't know how, for as many years he's been in the league, that he can be that bad. He needs to re-evaluate his career choice, he really does. Bottom line.

"If I get fined for saying the truth, then so be it. He's messing with baseball games, blatantly."

Kinsler was tossed while batting in the fifth inning of Monday's 6-2 loss to the Texas Rangers. According to the Detroit News, Kinsler questioned a strike that was called on the first pitch of his at-bat, telling Hernandez it was only a strike because he called it a strike. After the second pitch was called a ball, Kinsler turned to Hernandez and said, "What about that one?"

Hernandez ejected Kinsler. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus, who ran onto the field in Kinsler's defense, was also tossed.

"This has to do with changing the game," said Kinsler, who claims he has had problems with Hernandez since his rookie season in 2006. "He's changing the game. He needs to find another job. He really does."

Asked if he and Hernandez had a personal issue, Kinsler said, "I'm not mad at him. He just needs to go away."

According to the Detroit News, Kinsler said Hernandez missed eight obvious calls against both teams in Monday's game.

"Not just borderline calls here and there," Kinsler said. "There's arguments on those every game. There are pitches every game where if you call it a strike, the hitter's going to be mad; and if you call that same pitch a ball, the pitcher's going to be mad. Umpires have to deal with that every game.

"But when it becomes blatant like this, there is a problem. ... What is he doing on the field? What is he doing out there? It's pretty obvious he needs to stop ruining baseball games."

Hernandez, 55, is in his 24th year as a major league umpire. He has worked two World Series (2002, 2005) and last season was part of a League Championship Series crew for the seventh time.

A native of Cuba, Hernandez filed a racial discrimination suit against Major League Baseball last month alleging racial discrimination and claiming a long-simmering personal vendetta between him and MLB chief baseball officer Joe Torre have hindered his career advancement. A few days after filing the suit, Hernandez was named an umpire for the All-Star Game in Miami. The suit is still pending.