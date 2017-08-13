Ice Cube has good day, beats LaVar Ball at BIG3 4-point challenge

During Saturday's BIG3 four-point challenge against LaVar Ball, it seems as though Ice Cube put his best into it.?

The rapper and co-founder of the three-on-three basketball league -- which features a spot on the court for a 4-pointer -- bested the father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball during Sunday's showcase at Staples Center in Los Angeles.?

Ice Cube netted two shots while Ball -- who had a couple air balls -- scored one.

Ice Cube had challenged Ball in May to the contest, saying he would buy 10 of Ball's Big Baller Brand sneakers should he lose. ?

Ball, not one to shy away from attention, had caused a stir after saying a pair of shoes from his fledgling apparel line would cost $495. He has also made an appearance at WWE and boasted he would have beaten Michael Jordan back in the day.?