IOC lifts Olympic suspension for Russian Olympic Committee

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea -- The IOC has reinstated Russia to the Olympic movement despite two failed doping tests by its athletes at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

"The suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee is automatically lifted with immediate effect," an IOC spokesman told ESPN on Wednesday.

Russia was banned from the Olympics because of a massive doping scandal at the 2014 Sochi Games.

In quotes carried by the TASS news agency, Russian Olympic Committee president Alexander Zhukov said a letter had been received earlier Wednesday from the IOC announcing the nation's reinstatement.

"I would like to thank our athletes who were able to perform well even despite the provocations," Zhukov said. "I thank the fans who did not cross the line and what could result in sanctions. Today's IOC's decision is very important for us. The ROC is an absolutely full-fledged member of the Olympic family."

Two of the more than 160 athletes competing as Olympic Athletes from Russia in South Korea tested positive for banned substances, including a curler who had to forfeit his bronze medal.

The IOC spokesman told ESPN that all the remaining results from the Olympic Athlete from Russia delegation were confirmed negative by the Doping-Free Sport Unit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.