IOC says Statue of Liberty on U.S. goalie masks violate 'political symbol' policy

USA Hockey is in talks with the International Olympic Committee after the IOC earlier requested that a Statue of Liberty logo be removed from two U.S. goalkeepers' masks, according to a report from USA Today.

The IOC says that no item worn or used by a team may feature "the wording or lyrics from national anthems, motivational words, public/political messaging or slogans related to national identity."

USA Hockey spokesman Dave Fischer told USA Today that "discussions are ongoing" about whether the images will have to be removed.

Nicole Hensley has a Liberty logo on the left side of her mask, and Alex Rigsby has one on the chin of her mask.

Team USA is scheduled to play the Russian team on Tuesday (7 a.m. ET). Fischer said he expects the issue to be resolved before the game.

Neither Hensley nor Rigsby played in Team USA's 3-1 win over Finland on Sunday. Olympic rookie Maddie Rooney of the University of Minnesota-Duluth got the start.