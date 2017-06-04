Ex-Irish QB Malik Zaire to transfer to Florida

Former Notre Dame?quarterback Malik Zaire has told multiple media outlets that he plans to transfer to Florida?and join the Gators as a graduate transfer.

Fox Sports was first to report Zaire's plans late Saturday night.

"You just want to be able to be a part of something special," Zaire told 247Sports. "You're playing in basically like a minor league from The League. For me, I didn't want the challenge to dissipate at the end of the day.

"Coming from Notre Dame, you're playing top games every week, and I wanted to continue that trend. I didn't want to run from the challenge, I wanted to embrace the challenge."

Zaire said earlier this week that he was considering multiple schools as landing spots, including Florida, Texas, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

The path for Zaire's transfer to Florida was made easier Friday when the SEC tweaked its graduate transfer policy, easing restrictions and reducing penalties for programs whose graduate transfers fail to meet academic requirements.

Zaire figures to immediately compete with Feleipe Franks, Kyle Trask and Luke Del Rio for the Gators' starting job.

"I'm going in there to be a part of the team and do what I can to help the team win and win the team's respect," Zaire told 247Sports. "There's other guys out there on the field, too. So being a good teammate is first and foremost. Being a good teammate and letting the other things happen when they happen and continue to work hard. I think I bring some value and good things to the team, so I'm excited to be a part of that."