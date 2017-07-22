Jaime Garcia quiets Dodgers in start, also slugs grand slam

Jaime Garcia was back on the mound Friday night -- for the Atlanta Braves.

And his performance only helped his trade value.

Garcia, the veteran left-hander at the center of trade talks with the Minnesota Twins just 24 hours earlier, took the ball for Atlanta and gave up three runs and seven hits over seven innings as the Braves rolled to a 12-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

And just to boot, Garcia also hit a grand slam off Alex Wood in the fifth inning -- the first for a Braves pitcher since 1966.

On Thursday, the Twins reportedly were in the final stages of acquiring Garcia in a trade that would have landed Atlanta a minor leaguer.

"I'm just treating it like a normal day," Braves manager Brian Snitker said before the game, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I think [Garcia] is too."

Indeed, Garcia seemed unfazed by the speculation. He held the best team in the majors quiet behind four strikeouts and one walk before leaving to start the eighth after 91 pitches.

His offense -- something he wouldn't showcase if traded to the Twins -- wasn't too shabby, either.

The grand slam was the first by a major league pitcher since Madison Bumgarner in 2014, the eighth overall by a Braves pitcher and only the third by pitcher on an 0-2 count (dating to 1930).

Twins manager Paul Molitor wouldn't specifically address Garcia on Friday but acknowledged the rumors. His team is 48-47, just 1.5 games behind the first-place Cleveland Indians in the AL Central.

"Our guys are very open-minded about certain situations," Molitor said, according to MLB.com. "I saw rumors this morning about what was going on. That's just the nature of how these things go."

Entering Friday, Garcia had gone 3-7 with a 4.33 ERA in 17 starts over the past three-plus months for the Braves, who picked up the 31-year-old in an offseason trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for a trio of prospects.

Garcia has spent the majority of his injury-interrupted career with the Cardinals, going 62-45 with a 3.57 ERA in eight seasons for St. Louis. He was third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2010, went 13-7 the following season while helping St. Louis win the World Series and threw 171? innings in 2016 -- the second most of his career.

But the veteran starter, who is making $12 million this year, has a history of shoulder trouble and was just 10-13 with a 4.67 ERA for the Braves last season.