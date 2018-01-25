Jayhawks fan shows up at dorm, offers 'free throw advice' to team

A day after center Udoka Azubuike missed six straight free throws late in a loss at the? Oklahoma Sooners, one apparent fan took it upon himself to help the Kansas Jayhawks with their free throw shooting.

According to the Lawrence Journal-World, University of Kansas police were called Wednesday to the dorm that houses the men's basketball team after a man kept showing up to offer "free throw advice" to the Jayhawks.

The man, who was wearing a blue-and-red windbreaker -- Kansas' colors -- had already left. The Journal-World reported police had no plans to file a criminal report and didn't say which player or players he was attempting to give free throw tips to.

Azubuike was intentionally fouled four times in the final four minutes of the Jayhawks' 85-80 loss?on Tuesday. The 7-footer twice misfired on the front end of a 1-and-1 and then missed four more free throws, which helped allow the Sooners to rally for the win.

After the game, Kansas coach Bill Self said it was a "bad decision" on his part to leave Azubuike in the game, though added he didn't want to hurt the sophomore's confidence, either.

On Wednesday night, Self said on his weekly radio show that he checked on Azubuike earlier that morning.

"I said, 'Doke, [did the] sun come up today? You OK? ... I kind of put you out there, didn't I?" Self said of the exchange.?

"He said, 'No, no, you didn't at all.' I said, 'I put you out there. I apologize for that. But I think you and I should get together and we've got to correct this, don't we?'"