Jaylon Smith partakes in public drills for 1st time since surgery

FRISCO, Texas -- Every step Jaylon Smith took Wednesday during the Dallas Cowboys' organized team activity was watched.

For the first time since the Cowboys drafted him in the second round in 2016, Smith took part in drills in front of the media in his comeback from a severe knee injury.

He went through individual drills with the linebackers, sprinting from one side to the other, punching a bag and simulating a tackle. He went through the walkthrough portion of run drills. He went through special teams' drills, working on the kickoff return unit.

In team drills, Smith took five snaps with the Cowboys' second-team defense.

While he didn't make any noticeable plays, the best part of Smith's day was how he blended into the scene.

"Each week we gradually continue to progress," said Smith, who spent the 2016 season on the reserve/non-football injury list.

Smith continues to wear a brace for the drop foot that is a result of the nerve damage suffered when he got hurt in his final game for Notre Dame?in a loss to Ohio State in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl. His left foot is heavily taped because of the brace.

"It's been some great transition with the nerve regenerating," Smith said.

The Cowboys are being deliberate with Smith's return. He has not practiced three straight days during the offseason program, and he will likely be on a similar plan when training camp starts in July but nothing has been formalized as of yet.

The Cowboys end their offseason next week with their minicamp, but Smith will continue on an every-other-day approach. Anthony Hitchens took the first-team snaps at middle linebacker Wednesday. During the first set of team drills John Lotulelei worked with the second team. Smith's work came in nine-on-nine drills.

"I see him moving around well, changing direction and doing the things that he needs to do in a day-to-day process," linebackers coach Matt Eberflus said. "We're excited where he is."

But neither Eberflus or coach Jason Garrett could say they have seen enough during the six OTAs in which Smith practices to know the linebacker will be a contributor in the regular season yet. Smith worked

"Don't want to make those statements. We certainly love the progress that he's made and are excited about what he's been doing up to this point," Garrett said. "He's getting better and better and better. He's getting more and more comfortable with the football movements. He's been playing more football for us the last couple of weeks. And that's been a positive sign for him."

Smith's optimism has been matched by the Cowboys' from Jerry Jones on down.

"He's the complete package," All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee said. "Physically, mentally, it's a matter of time before he's a dominant player. He's put the work in."

More work continues but Smith, who has already said he will play in the Sept. 10 season opener against the New York Giants, sees progress.

"It's not a limiting factor," Smith said. "I feel explosive. I'm moving fast. And it's a great feeling to be a part of the Dallas Cowboys."