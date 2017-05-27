New Jersey softball pitcher strikes out every batter in perfect game

CEDAR GROVE, N.J. -- A New Jersey high school softball pitcher has pitched a true perfect game.

Cedar Grove sophomore Mia Faieta struck out all 21 batters she faced in a state playoff game Friday.

The performance helped her team defeat North Warren 4-0.

A local reporter chronicled the perfect game by tweeting out his an image of his scorebook.

Cedar Grove coach Nicole Velardi said Faieta wasn't aware of what she was doing until the seventh inning.

"I've never witnessed anything like that before," Velardi told The Record. "She really held it together. We didn't realize until the last inning that she was doing it."

Earlier this month, Faieta struck out all 15 batters she faced in a five-inning game. This season, she has 321 strikeouts, and her performance Friday gave her the most strikeouts in the state this season.

