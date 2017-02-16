Jets' Darrelle Revis charged after weekend altercation in Pittsburgh

Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis was charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor by Pittsburgh police on Thursday night stemming from his alleged involvement in a street altercation over the weekend that witnesses say left two men unconscious.

Police charged Revis with two felony counts of aggravated assault, one felony count each of robbery and conspiracy, and a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.

Revis' attorney, Blaine Jones, told ESPN that he was trying to reach the four-time All-Pro by phone Thursday night to arrange for him to surrender to police. Jones wouldn't say when Revis would turn himself in, but noted it would be "rather soon."

The incident occurred at 2:43 a.m. Sunday in Pittsburgh's popular South Side. Two men, ages 22 and 21, told police they were punched by Revis amid a verbal altercation. Witnesses said the two men were unconscious for 10 minutes, according to police.

Revis, who grew up in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, and starred at the University of Pittsburgh, required medical attention, Jones told ESPN. The attorney declined to reveal the nature and severity of any injuries.

A Jets spokesman said Thursday that the team is aware of the incident and has spoken to Revis. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league will look into the matter.

According to police, a 22-year-old male from Kittanning, Pennsylvania, was walking on a street when he spotted someone who resembled Revis. The man confronted Revis, who acknowledged his identity. At that point, the man began recording video on his cellphone and continued to follow the NFL star.

"At some point, Revis snatched the cellphone away and attempted to delete the video," the police statement said.

Revis tossed the cellphone on the street. A 21-year-old male from Ross Township, Pennsylvania, helped retrieve it. An argument ensued. An unidentified male came to help Revis. The other men told police they "were punched, then remember waking up to talk to police," the police statement said.

Officers viewed the cellphone video at the scene and confirmed the person in it was Revis.

Jones said Revis had returned home to Pittsburgh to visit family and friends and stopped by a location on the South Side that he's in the process of developing. Asked by reporters Thursday night why Revis was there at such a late hour, Jones said his client "didn't want to be around a lot of people" while looking at the real-estate investments and "kind of wanted to do it on his own terms."

Jones said Revis was "physically assaulted while at the location by a group of at least five people."

The attorney said Revis was shoved by one of the men and attempted to walk away. The man who pushed Revis, he said, yelled at him. At that point, Revis knocked the cellphone out of the man's hand, according to Jones.

"It's my understand that when Darrelle turned around he wasn't sure whether it was a weapon or a phone," Jones told reporters. "He didn't know. He just knows he left, these guys were saying his name, he turns around and sees an object and he wasn't sure what it was or whether he was going to get robbed or assaulted or what.

"He feared for his safety."

Jones said Revis still hasn't been afforded a chance to give a statement to police. He said multiple requests to view the cellphone video haven't been granted.

"The bottom line is, Darrelle Revis was the victim in all of this," Jones told ESPN in a phone interview. "He never went out to start a fight. He has stellar credibility."

Revis, one of the NFL's most accomplished players, is facing an uncertain future with the Jets. After a disappointing season -- he called it the worst of his career -- the 31-year-old Revis could be a salary-cap casualty in the coming weeks; he's due a $2 million roster bonus on March 11, plus another $13 million in base salary (including $6 million guaranteed).

Revis acknowledged he reported to training camp last season out of shape, contributing to his slow start. He has vowed to rebound in 2017, even saying he's willing to switch to safety.

The Jets have been tight-lipped about Revis' status, even before last weekend's incident.

Revis, who spent one year apiece with the Buccaneers and Patriots, made a triumphant return to the Jets in 2015, signing a five-year, $70 million contract. Since then, he has struggled to reach the standard he set from 2007 to '11, when he was regarded as the best cornerback in the league.