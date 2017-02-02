Johnny Manziel deletes Twitter account shortly after tweets to President Trump

Johnny Manziel deleted his Twitter account on Monday, shortly after he tweeted advice to President Donald Trump on using the social media platform.?

"Yo, POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. S--- will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate," Manziel tweeted Monday afternoon, followed by a tweet that read: "Control what you can control and let the rest fall by the wayside."

The tweets quickly went viral and even got a stamp of approval from former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer.

It is not known if the removal of Manziel's account was related to his tweets to President Trump. "He told me [Twitter is] not a priority and he's trying to eliminate distractions,"?Manziel spokesperson Denise Michaels told ESPN.

Manziel's Instagram and Snapchat accounts were both still active Monday.

He sent a message to ESPN's Ed Werder late last week, saying he has achieved sobriety without professional assistance and is determined to resume his career in the NFL. One day earlier, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback tweeted that he is trying to be a better person and thanked those who helped him during a "rough" 2016.

Manziel, 24, is scheduled to make his first announced promotional appearance since leaving the NFL. He will sign autographs in two memorabilia shops at Texas malls during Super Bowl week.

Manziel, whom the Browns selected with the 22nd pick in the 2014 NFL draft, spent 10 weeks in rehab after his rookie season. He was released by the Browns last March and was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.?

He reached an agreement last month with the Dallas County district attorney's office to have domestic violence charges dropped if he meets certain conditions throughout the year. He was accused of hitting and threatening his former girlfriend during a night out last January.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.