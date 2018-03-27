Jon Gruden 'surprised' Colin Kaepernick has not been signed

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden has an inkling as to why Colin Kaepernick remains unemployed.

"I think there's a lot of intrigue there," Gruden said Tuesday at the coaches breakfast at the NFL owners meetings. "His performance on the field wasn't very good, on tape. I think, Robert Griffin, a rookie of the year, surprised he's out there. Tim Tebow takes a team to the playoffs, there's some surprise that he never came back. You know, Johnny Manziel, he's out there.

"Back to Kaepernick, he got beat out by [Blaine] Gabbert, to start the [2016] season. I think that says something. (But) I am surprised he's not in camp with somebody. He probably will be soon."

Kaepernick, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback when they played in Super Bowl XLVII, last played in the NFL in 2016 and was recovering from three surgeries when Gabbert beat him out. But after getting healthy, Kaepernick reclaimed his starting gig in Santa Clara from Gabbert.

Kaepernick's 96.2 passer rating in his last six games of that season was the same as Jimmy Garoppolo's in his six games of the 2017 season, and Garappolo was just rewarded with a record five-year, $137.5 million contract. After seven career starts, five with the Niners. And Gabbert was just signed by the Tennessee Titans.

Many see Kaepernick, with his activism and kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality, as being blackballed from the league and he has a collusion lawsuit against the league.

Meanwhile, Gruden acknowledged that Donald Penn, who was voted to his third career Pro Bowl last season at left tackle despite missing two games with a broken foot and ending his consecutive games started streak at 170, is still recovering from Lisfranc surgery.

Penn, who was at the meetings to participate in a youth camp, hopes to be ready for the start of training camp and said he is currently 3 pounds under his playing weight.