Julius 'Dr. J' Erving released from hospital

Hall of Famer Julius Erving?has been released from the hospital after falling ill at the 76ers?game Friday night, according to his management team.

Erving, 67, attended the game and rang the ceremonial Liberty Bell before tipoff. The dunker, more commonly known as "Dr. J," was honored by the team to mark 35 years since he threw down his famous cradle dunk against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Erving led the Sixers to their most recent NBA championship in 1983 and was the 1981 NBA MVP.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.