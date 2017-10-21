Justin Fields, No. 1-ranked prospect in 2018 class, broke index finger on throwing hand Thursday

Justin Fields, the No. 1-ranked prospect in the 2018 class, broke his index finger on his throwing hand Thursday in a game against Dalton High School. The Harrison High School quarterback took a hit in the third quarter that broke his finger after he completed 7 of 11 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown, while rushing for over 200 yards and another touchdown.

Fields confirmed that the injury will require surgery, which will result in a cast for six weeks and physical therapy for another six weeks after that.

The No. 1-ranked quarterback recently committed to Georgia, and Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart attended the game where the injury took place. Fields is expected to fully recover from the injury.