Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tonya Harding, Josh Norman among all-star DWTS cast

Can a sky hook be worked into a cha cha? How about a lift? Will a touchdown dance score big with the judges?

NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, former figure skater Tonya Harding and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman are among the athletes -- past and present -- who will compete on Season 26 of ABC's Dancing With The Stars, it was announced Friday.

The first all-athlete season will premiere April 30 on ABC.

The 70-year-old Abdul-Jabbar, the all-time NBA scoring leader who played 20 seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, will be paired with dancer Lindsay Arnold, who won Season 25 with partner Jordan Fisher.

Notre Dame junior Arike Ogunbowale, who hit the game-winning shots in both the semifinal and national championship games at the Women's Final Four, also will be competing. She will be paired with veteran DWTS dancer Gleb Savchenko.

"I have a lot of stuff going on with school. I still haven't caught up from the Final Four," Ogunbowale said of balancing "DWTS" training with classes. "But we're definitely going to have time to do it."

Others who will compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy this season include former MLB star Johnny Damon, Olympic figure skaters Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu, softball player Jennie Finch, snowboarder Jamie Anderson and luger Chris Mazdzer.

"I think I really hope I'm not shy," joked the outspoken Rippon, who won a bronze medal for Team USA in Pyeongchang. "I think [DWTS partner] Jenna [Johnson] is going to have her hands full and I can't wait."

Norman, 30, will spend his offseason competing alongside Sharna Burgess and follows a long list of NFL competitors that includes former DWTS champions Emmitt Smith, Donald Driver, Hines Ward and Rashad Jennings.

The 47-year-old Harding, a two-time Olympian who became a household name in 1994 because of the assault of fellow skater Nancy Kerrigan and whose story was the recent subject of the film "I, Tonya," will be dancing with Sasha Faber.

ABC News contributed to this report.