Kevin Durant out Sunday with left ankle sprain

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant has a left ankle sprain and will not play Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets, the team announced.

Durant suffered the injury during Saturday's 124-116 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Durant scored 27 points in 33 minutes on Saturday, adding five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals.

Durant is ruled as day-to-day, although the injury?is not believed to be serious.

The Warriors play in Oklahoma City on Wednesday in what would be Durant's second time playing against his former team since joining the Warriors.

In 15 games, Durant is averaging 24.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists.