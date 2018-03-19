Kevin Love returns to Cavs' lineup after 21-game absence

All-Star forward Kevin Love will return to the Cleveland Cavaliers' lineup for Monday night's game against Milwaukee after missing 21 games with a broken left hand.

Love suffered the injury in a Jan. 30 loss at Detroit. The initial timetable for Love, who underwent minor knee surgery on Feb. 14, causing him to miss the All-Star Game five days later, was for him to be out two months.

Love, who underwent surgery on the same hand in October 2009, was averaging 17.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and shooting 40 percent on 3-pointers before being injured.