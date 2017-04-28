Kiper's best available Day 2 NFL draft prospects

There's a certain dread involved in drafting in the first round. You're making a big commitment to a player, and you know as a decision-maker that name is on your r?sum? -- success or failure.

Day 2? That's when you get excited. The contracts get a little smaller. You still get to draft players that compare favorably with many of the first-round guys. And when you get great players in this range, history smiles on you.

Here are the best players left on my board heading into Day 2 of the 2017 NFL draft:

1. Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky

Lamp, a four-year starter at left tackle, will move inside in the NFL and play guard or center. He's the best interior lineman in this class.

2. Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina

Jones is one of the biggest risers from the postseason process, and I thought he could be taken at the end ?of Round 1. He had 158 catches last season, setting an FBS record.

3. Kevin King, CB, Washington

At 6-3 and 200 pounds, King is a rangy corner with All-Pro potential. He made the move from safety to corner for the Huskies in a loaded secondary.

4. Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

Robinson is a powerful run-blocker but needs to clean up some things to reach his potential. He could move inside to guard.

5.? DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State

Walker did it all for the Seminoles, and he'll do it all in the NFL. He'll play the run well, he'll get after the quarterback (28.5 career sacks, including 16 last season), he'll set the edge, and he'll even block a kick.

6. Budda Baker, S, Washington

I love the undersized Baker (5-10, 195), and I'm a little surprised he made it out of the first round. The easy comparison is to Tyrann Mathieu, and Baker has some cornerback traits -- he could play in the slot or as a center fielder.

7. Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

Cook has dropped a little bit throughout the pre-draft process -- he didn't have a great combine workout -- but he's the clear No. 3 back in this class. He is a dynamic home run threat.

8. Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan

Wormley, my top-ranked defensive tackle, has tremendous size (6-5, 298) and a good motor. He had 12.5 sacks for the Wolverines the past two seasons.

9. Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State

On pure talent alone, McDowell might be a top-10 pick, and he's a physical specimen (6-6, 295). But he didn't have a great junior season, posting just 1.5 sacks in eight games, and there are questions around the league about his effort.

10. Josh Jones, S, NC State

Jones' 4.41 40 and 37?-inch vertical at the combine turned heads. At 6-1 and 220, that's elite athleticism. He had eight career interceptions for the Wolfpack. Chicago could make sense near the top of the second round.

