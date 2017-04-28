Kiper's best available Day 2 NFL draft prospects

Apr 28, 2017, 12:17 AM ET
There's a certain dread involved in drafting in the first round. You're making a big commitment to a player, and you know as a decision-maker that name is on your r?sum? -- success or failure.

Day 2? That's when you get excited. The contracts get a little smaller. You still get to draft players that compare favorably with many of the first-round guys. And when you get great players in this range, history smiles on you.

Here are the best players left on my board heading into Day 2 of the 2017 NFL draft:

1. Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky

Overall rank: 18 |? Watch highlights

Lamp, a four-year starter at left tackle, will move inside in the NFL and play guard or center. He's the best interior lineman in this class.

2. Zay Jones, WR, East Carolina

Overall rank: 22 |? Watch highlights

Jones is one of the biggest risers from the postseason process, and I thought he could be taken at the end ?of Round 1. He had 158 catches last season, setting an FBS record.

3. Kevin King, CB, Washington

Overall rank: 24 |? Watch highlights

At 6-3 and 200 pounds, King is a rangy corner with All-Pro potential. He made the move from safety to corner for the Huskies in a loaded secondary.

4. Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

Overall rank: 28 |? Watch highlights

Robinson is a powerful run-blocker but needs to clean up some things to reach his potential. He could move inside to guard.

5.? DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State

Overall rank: 31 |? Watch highlights

Walker did it all for the Seminoles, and he'll do it all in the NFL. He'll play the run well, he'll get after the quarterback (28.5 career sacks, including 16 last season), he'll set the edge, and he'll even block a kick.

6. Budda Baker, S, Washington

Overall rank: 33?|? Watch highlights

I love the undersized Baker (5-10, 195), and I'm a little surprised he made it out of the first round. The easy comparison is to Tyrann Mathieu, and Baker has some cornerback traits -- he could play in the slot or as a center fielder.

7. Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

Overall rank: 35?|? Watch highlights

Cook has dropped a little bit throughout the pre-draft process -- he didn't have a great combine workout -- but he's the clear No. 3 back in this class. He is a dynamic home run threat.

8. Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan

Overall rank: 36?|? Watch highlights

Wormley, my top-ranked defensive tackle, has tremendous size (6-5, 298) and a good motor. He had 12.5 sacks for the Wolverines the past two seasons.

9. Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State

Overall rank: 37?|? Watch highlights

On pure talent alone, McDowell might be a top-10 pick, and he's a physical specimen (6-6, 295). But he didn't have a great junior season, posting just 1.5 sacks in eight games, and there are questions around the league about his effort.

10. Josh Jones, S, NC State

Overall rank: 38?|? Watch highlights

Jones' 4.41 40 and 37?-inch vertical at the combine turned heads. At 6-1 and 220, that's elite athleticism. He had eight career interceptions for the Wolfpack. Chicago could make sense near the top of the second round.

Next up on the board

11. Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
12. Zach Cunningham, ILB, Vanderbilt
13. Tyus Bowser, OLB, Houston
14. Marcus Maye, S, Florida
15. Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State
16. Duke Riley, OLB, LSU
17. Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
18. Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan
19. D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
20. Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
21. Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn
22. Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State
23. Dion Dawkins, OG, Temple
24. Raekwon McMillan, ILB, Ohio State
25. Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio