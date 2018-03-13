Kirk Cousins likely to sign with Vikings

Former Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is likely to sign with the Minnesota Vikings, sources have told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Other teams competing for Cousins don't think they have a realistic chance at getting the quarterback, and it will come down to the contract with the Vikings, per sources. That deal is expected to be for three years and $84 million, a "landmark" that would make Cousins the highest-paid quarterback in the league, according to sources.

"No final decisions have been made," Cousins' agent Mike McCartney said Tuesday. "The plan is to visit Minnesota first. That's all we can say right now."

Cousins, 29, has been one of the NFL's most productive quarterbacks since becoming the Redskins' full-time starter three years ago. During that time, he's ranked fourth in passing yards, sixth in passer rating, seventh in Total QBR and eighth in touchdown passes.

In 2017 Cousins topped the 4,000-yard mark for the third straight season. He finished with 4,093 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions -- and a Total QBR of 52.3, his lowest as the full-time starter.

The 2012 fourth-round pick went from the backup to Robert Griffin III to a productive starter during his time in Washington. He started nine games in his first three seasons. In 2015, his first year as the starter, he helped lead the Redskins to the NFC East title by throwing 23 touchdowns to three interceptions over the final 10 games -- starting with the "You like that?!" comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He finished that season with 29 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a franchise-record 4,166 yards.

After that season, the Redskins and Cousins couldn't agree on a long-term deal, so the team placed the franchise tag on him. Cousins responded by again breaking the franchise record with 4,917 passing yards to go along with 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. But the Redskins missed the playoffs by losing their regular-season finale at home to the New York Giants.

That led to yet another franchise tag, as Cousins told the Redskins he wasn't ready to commit long term and wanted to gauge the direction of the franchise. It was clear by season's end that both sides wanted to avoid another one-year tag situation. Rather than negotiate a final time with Cousins, the Redskins traded for Alex Smith on Jan. 30, agreeing to a four-year extension with the veteran.