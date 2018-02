Duke star freshman Marvin Bagley III will miss his second straight game Wednesday against Virginia Tech because of a mild right knee sprain.

Bagley suffered the injury in last week's game against North Carolina. The school announced this past weekend that he would miss Sunday's game against Georgia Tech for precautionary reasons.

The 6-foot-11 Bagley is the ACC's leading scorer and rebounder, averaging 21.2 points and 11.4 rebounds this season.