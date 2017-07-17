Knicks president Steve Mills: Carmelo Anthony may stay with team

New York Knicks president Steve Mills said Monday that? Carmelo Anthony could remain with the team this season despite acknowledging that the organization would continue to pursue a trade involving the 10-time All-Star.

Mills also said that the Knicks would not pursue a buyout of the remaining years on Anthony's contract.

Mills said the team wants to pursue a scenario that works for both Anthony and the Knicks, and the team will focus on developing a young core going forward.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Anthony is still hoping to be traded to the Rockets.

ESPN's Ian Begley contributed to this report.