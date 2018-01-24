Kristaps Porzingis, Karl-Anthony Towns among All-Star reserves

Minnesota Timberwolves forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns and New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis have been named to their first All-Star teams as reserves, the NBA announced Tuesday.

Porzingis and Towns were among the 14 reserves named to the game. Washington Wizards guards John Wall and Bradley Beal and Golden State Warriors teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green also earned spots.

Reigning MVP Russell Westbrook?of Oklahoma City, Cleveland's Kevin Love, Boston's Al Horford, Minnesota's Jimmy Butler, San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge, Indiana's Victor Oladipo, Toronto's Kyle Lowry and Portland's Damian Lillard rounded out the All-Star reserves, who were selected by NBA head coaches.

With Green and Thompson voted in, the Warriors are the first team to have a record-tying four All-Stars in consecutive years.

Notably absent from the list of reserves were perennial All-Stars Chris Paul and Paul George. Andre Drummond and Lou Williams took to Twitter to express their dismay with being left off the teams.

In a new format this season, LeBron James and Stephen Curry?-- the leading vote-getters in their respective conferences -- will choose the two All-Star teams. Rosters will be chosen without regard for conference affiliation from the pool of starters and reserves.

James and Curry are scheduled to choose the teams via a conference call with league officials Thursday, and rosters will be announced later that day. There is no time limit between picks.

James' and Curry's first four selections must come from the pool of starters. James will select ahead of Curry because he finished with the highest overall voting total. Curry will get the first selection among the reserves.

Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins comprise the group of starters James and Curry will choose from.

The NBA changed the format this season from its traditional East vs. West matchup after lackluster games the past two seasons, when players made little attempt to defend and the West nearly scored 200 points in both of its victories.

The players appear optimistic that the format will bring forth a competitive game. After he was named a captain, James made clear his intention to draft the "best team I can."

"This is the reason they did this format, to make it very competitive," James said. "The All-Star Game hasn't been what it should be the last few years. I'm going to take it upon myself, and obviously the rest of the guys, to go out there and play the game the right way and compete. Our fans deserve it."

In addition to improving the competitive nature of the game, the new format could provide an interesting dynamic for James and Curry. James will have the opportunity to select Durant, who is Curry's teammate. James, who was named to the All-Star team for the 14th consecutive season, also could choose Irving, his former teammate who now plays for the Celtics.

Many of the intriguing storylines surrounding the draft may remain private, though, as the league does not plan to televise the proceedings.