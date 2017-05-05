Kristaps Porzingis' skipped meeting led multiple teams to call Knicks

Several teams reached out to the New York Knicks to talk about possible trades for Kristaps Porzingis in the days after he skipped his exit meeting with Phil Jackson and general manager Steve Mills, league sources told ESPN.

It is unclear if the discussions led to any substantial trade parameters. Teams were inquiring about trading for Porzingis, 21, after he showed his frustration with the direction of the franchise by skipping the meeting.

It would probably take a significant return for the Knicks to consider trading Porzingis, who is entering the third season of his four-year rookie contract.

A versatile 7-foot-3 forward/center, Porzingis is viewed by many in the organization as a future franchise cornerstone.

But he had been frustrated by the drama and dysfunction surrounding the team this season, according to team sources. He has said several times that he wants to remain in New York, but with an important caveat: His top priority is to win.

The Knicks have lost a total of 101 games in Porzingis' first two seasons in the NBA.

Porzingis hasn't spoken with the Knicks since skipping the exit meeting. He left for his home country of Latvia late last month and plans to play for the Latvian national team in the European Championships this offseason.