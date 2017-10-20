Kurt Angle to wrestle at WWE 'TLC' after Roman Reigns, 2 others diagnosed with viral infection

WWE's "TLC" pay-per-view event scheduled for Sunday has undergone two massive changes with news that both Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt will be unable to compete due to an unspecified viral infection, and that Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will make his first in-ring appearance for WWE in more than 11 years.

In a statement to ESPN, a WWE representative said, "We have confirmed that three of our performers have been diagnosed with a viral infection. As a precautionary measure, we are ensuring in-ring performers and staff are tested and immunized in accordance with recommended medical guidelines."

Angle, currently appearing on-screen as the general manager of "Monday Night Raw," will take Reigns' spot in the "Tables, Ladders and Chairs" main event, teaming up with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to take on The Miz, Sheamus, Cesaro, Braun Strowman and Kane. It will be Angle's first televised match for WWE since Aug. 8, 2006, against Sabu on the then-recently relaunched ECW brand.

SmackDown superstar AJ Styles will make a one-night-only appearance on Raw to take on Finn Balor, taking the place of Wyatt in that one-on-one match. Despite each man assuming the role of leader of the popular "Bullet Club" faction before coming to WWE, this will be their first one-on-one match.