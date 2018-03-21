Kyle Korver excused from Wednesday's game to be with family after brother's death

Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver is excused from Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors to be with his family after his brother Kirk died Tuesday, the team announced in a statement.

Kirk Korver, 27, was the youngest of four Korver brothers, all of whom played basketball at the collegiate level or above.

Kirk finished his career at the University of Missouri, Kansas City in 2013-14, amassing 597 points and 267 rebounds in four seasons as a forward for the Kangaroos.

Kyle Korver missed the Cavs' win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday to attend to what was termed a family medical emergency. He returned to score 12 points in the Cavs' win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

"We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt best to Kyle and his entire family as they go through this very difficult time," the team said in a statement.