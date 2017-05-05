Kyle Lowry will be game-time decision after missing shootaround

TORONTO --?All-Star point guard? Kyle Lowry?didn't participate in the Toronto Raptors' shootaround Friday morning and will be a game-time decision for Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to a left ankle sprain.

"It's still pretty sore," Lowry said. "I have to be able to go out there and play, play defense, run up and down, make cuts, and I think the making cuts part will be most important. Going straight forward will be OK."

If Lowry can't play, Cory Joseph?likely would start in his place.

Lowry, who battled a lower back injury in the first round, suffered the ankle injury early in the third quarter of Toronto's Game 2 loss. It is an unusual sprain because Lowry turned the ankle inward instead of outward, like typical basketball-related sprains. Lowry said it was high on his ankle but wasn't a "high ankle sprain."

"This one is a little bit different," Lowry said. "I want to be out there 100 percent with my teammates, playing and trying to win games, protecting home court. I wish I could be out there with my teammates. That's the goal. The goal is just to play. I have to wait."

Lowry has averaged 20 points and eight assists per game in the series.