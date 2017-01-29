Lakers top team in NBA merchandise sales in China

Two-time MVP Stephen Curry -- No. 1 in the latest release of NBA jersey sales -- had the second-best-selling jersey in China during the 2015-16 season, trailing Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during his retirement tour.

Another retired superstar, Michael Jordan, rounded out the top three in the country, one of the NBA's biggest global markets.

The numbers were derived by sales from September 2015 to October 2016, based on data from NBAStore.cn and other online flagship stores in the country, according to NBA China.

While current stars tend to fill the NBAStore.com rankings, former NBA greats still carry significant weight in China. Bryant's No. 1 ranking does not come as much surprise given his immense popularity in the country and the ceremony surrounding his final season with the Lakers, who finished No. 1 in team merchandise.

Hall of Famer Allen Iverson?(No. 5) and now-retired Tim Duncan (No. 6) also were in the top 15, along with 2017 Hall of Fame nominee Tracy McGrady (No. 12).

Established stars on popular teams made up the rest of the list, led by LeBron James (No. 4), Russell Westbrook (No. 7), James Harden (No. 8) and Kevin Durant (No. 9). Recent champions Kyrie Irving (No. 10) and Klay Thompson (No. 14) also cracked the top 15.

While younger stars like Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kristaps Porzingis already have some of the best-selling jerseys in the United States, their popularity hasn't caught on as quickly in China.

The Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls joined the Lakers in the top four for team merchandise in China, making up the same top four as on NBAStore.com -- though in a different order.