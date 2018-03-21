LeBron says idea of a NBA one-and-done play-in tourney is 'whack'

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio - While the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament is capturing the country's imagination once again, LeBron James says that the NBA is just fine with its postseason structure as is.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar does not want to see the league adopt a play-in tourney with one-and-done consequences.

"No, no, no," James said Wednesday. "That's whack. That's whack. Why? You got to earn your spot to be in the postseason. No consolation for finishing last. That's corny. That's corny. That's whack. To play for what? What are they playing for?"

James believes that the eight teams in each conference that have the best record at the end of the 82-game regular season should be guaranteed a playoff spot, without needing any further qualification.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported last month that there is "some behind-the-scenes momentum for the idea of a play-in tournament determining the last two seeds in each conference -- to the point that two specific proposals are circulating at the highest levels within teams and the league office."

Lowe added that the play-in proposal that has generated the most discussion, according to several sources: two four-team tournaments featuring the seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th seeds in each conference. The seventh seed would host the eighth seed, with the winner of that single game nabbing the seventh spot, sources say. Meanwhile, the ninth seed would host the 10th seed, with the winner of that game facing the loser of the 7-versus-8 matchup for the final playoff spot.

James was adamantly against expanding the playoff field to allow any team that was out of the top eight to have a chance to get in at the expense of a team that was.

"(Make the playoffs by winning the tournament) even if my record is better than yours? Nah, that's whack," James said.