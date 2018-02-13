LeBron James' production company to remake 1990 hit 'House Party'

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Before LeBron James' production company, SpringHill Entertainment, remakes the early 1990s hit "House Party" that starred Kid 'n Play, the Cleveland Cavaliers star might have to educate some of his teammates about what to expect.

"They are too young, I think," James said of his five Cavs teammates aged 25 or younger."They weren't [born] when it came out."

It's been a long time since high top fades and attitude lines were all the rage. James' version of "House Party" hopes to modernize the franchise, while keeping the same spirit.

"This is definitely not a reboot. It's an entirely new look for a classic movie," James told The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported about the project on Tuesday. "Everyone I grew up with loved 'House Party.' To partner with this creative team to bring a new 'House Party' a new generation is unbelievable."

The screenplay will be handled by "Atlanta" writers Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori, according to THR.

"Listen, it's fun, it's an honor when I got the opportunity to produce it, reboot the whole movie, man, I had so much fun as a kid watching that movie," James said at the Cavs shootaround in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. "When I was growing up as a youngster I was like, 'Man, I hope I get an opportunity to throw one of these house parties, where it's just a lot of fun, a lot of joking around, dancin', people just having a good time.'"

It will be SpringHill Entertainment's first feature-length narrative film. Maverick Carter, James' longtime friend and business partner, told THR that the much talked about "Space Jam" remake that James has been attached to is still "a ways off."

James, who was lauded for his bit part in the 2015 comedy "Trainwreck" starring Amy Schumer, said he could be crashing the party, so to speak.

"We're going to have a lot of fun with it," James said. "I maybe even make a cameo in it, but we'll see."