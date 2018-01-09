LeBron James rips H&M advertising image, says 'African Americans will always have to break barriers'

LeBron James has weighed in on the controversy surrounding H&M, chiding the retailer for its advertising image of a black child wearing a sweatshirt with the words "Coolest monkey in the jungle."

James posted his thoughts Monday night on Instagram, saying that "African Americans will always have to break barriers."

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar also included a refreshed image showing the child wearing a crown with the words "King of the World" above his head.

Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku also reacted to the image with a post on Instagram.

H&M has apologized and removed the image, but not before the ad was widely challenged on social media as being racist and inappropriate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.