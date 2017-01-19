LeBron James, Stephen Curry lead ASG starters; Russell Westbrook left out

Russell Westbrook is not among the Western Conference All-Star starters.

The star Oklahoma City Thunder guard was left out in the loaded West, with sources telling ESPN's Chris Haynes that Golden State Warriors teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, Houston Rockets guard James Harden, San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard and New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis got the nod as the conference's starting five.

The East starters, sources said, are Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Kyrie Irving and LeBron James, Jimmy Butler of the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks phenom? Giannis Antetokounmpo?and DeMar DeRozan of the Toronto Raptors.

An official announcement is expected on TNT later Thursday.

Westbrook was beaten out for a spot in the West starting backcourt, despite averaging a triple-double for the season at 30.6 points, 10.4 assists and 10.6 rebounds per game. Westbrook also leads the NBA with a 29.56 player efficiency rating.

Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote to determine the starters. Current players and the media accounted for 25 percent each. Ballots consisted of two guards and three frontcourt players per conference.

The East and West All-Star reserves will be announced next Thursday. They are chosen by NBA head coaches.

This year's All-Star Game will take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Feb. 19.