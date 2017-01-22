Le'Veon Bell (groin) knocked out of AFC title game

FOXBOROUGH, Ma. -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back? Le'Veon Bell?exited Sunday's 36-17 AFC Championship Game loss to the New England Patriots?in the first half with a left groin injury and did not return.?

The 24-year-old was initially knocked out in the first quarter, then returned for one second-quarter carry of 2 yards. He then went back to the sideline and remained there for the rest of Pittsburgh's scoring drive (which culminated in a field goal), with no helmet and wearing a jacket.?

He returned to the sideline in the second half but never took the field, finishing with 20 yards on six carries.

DeAngelo Williams?rushed for 34 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown in relief of Bell.

Coming into the game, Bell had rushed for a combined 337 rushing yards in the 2017 AFC playoffs, an NFL record for a running back's first two career playoff games.