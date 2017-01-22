Le'Veon Bell (groin) questionable to return to AFC title game

FOXBOROUGH, Ma. -- Pittsburgh Steelers running back? Le'Veon Bell?exited Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the? New England Patriots?in the first quarter with a left groin injury and is questionable to return.?

The 24-year-old briefly returned on the first play of the Steelers' ensuing series, recording one carry for 2 yards. He then returned to the sideline and remained there for the rest of Pittsburgh's scoring drive (which culminated in a field goal), with no helmet and wearing a jacket.?

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a halftime interview with NBC that he didn't know whether Bell would play in the second half.?

Bell has six rushes for 20 yards. It's uncertain on which play he was injured.

DeAngelo Williams?had a 5-yard touchdown run in relief of Bell to cap a much-needed 84-yard drive early in the second quarter.

Bell has a combined 339 rushing yards in the 2017 AFC playoffs, an NFL record for a running back's first two career playoff games.