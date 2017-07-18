Lions' Bryant suspended for third time since start of 2016 season

Detroit Lions defensive end Armonty Bryant was suspended four games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, the third time he has been suspended since the start of last season.

Bryant, then with the Cleveland Browns, was suspended for the first four games of last season for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing drugs. The Browns released him when his suspension ended. He was claimed on waivers in October by the Lions.

In November of last season, he was suspended three games, also for violating the substance abuse policy.

In this most recent suspension, the NFL said Bryant will be eligible to return to the Lions' active roster on Monday, Oct. 2, and is eligible to participate in all of the team's preseason practices and games.

Bryant, 26, became a free agent after the season and re-signed with the Lions in March on a one-year, $855,000 contract with $40,000 guaranteed.

He had three sacks in five games for the Lions last season.