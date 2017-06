Live results from the NBA's awards ceremony

Who are the winners at the NBA's first awards show? We'll have all the results here Monday night:?

Featured Awards

Sixth Man Award

Winner: Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets

Other finalists: Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors; Lou Williams, Houston Rockets

Rookie of the Year

Winner: Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee Bucks

Other finalists: Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers; Dario Saric, Philadelphia 76ers

Most Valuable Player

Finalists: James Harden, Houston Rockets; Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs; Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Coach of the Year

Finalists: Mike D'Antoni, Houston Rockets; Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs; Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat

Most Improved Player

Finalists: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks; Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz; Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Defensive Player of the Year

Finalists: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz; Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors; Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs

Additional Awards

NBA Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics

NBA Sportsmanship Award

Winner: Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets

NBA Cares Community Assist Award

Winner: Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics

NBA Hustle Award

Winner: Patrick Beverley, Houston Rockets

Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year

Winner: Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

Executive of the Year

Fan Awards

Assist of the Year

Winner: Draymond Green and Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors | Watch

Other finalists: Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets; Chris Paul, LA Clippers

Block of the Year

Winner: Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs | Watch

Other finalists: Hassan Whiteside, Miami Heat; Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks

Dunk of the Year

Winner: Victor Oladipo, Oklahoma City Thunder | Watch

Other finalists: Larry Nance Jr., Los Angeles Lakers; Zach LaVine, Minnesota Timberwolves

Best Style

Finalists: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder; Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat; Iman Shumpert, Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Winner of the Year

Finalists: Tyler Ulis, Phoenix Suns; Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers; Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Performance of the Year

Best single-game performance in the regular season

Finalists: James Harden, Houston Rockets; Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns; Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder; Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors

Best Playoff Moment

Finalists: Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics; John Wall, Washington Wizards; Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors