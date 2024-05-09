Trump trial live updates: Stormy Daniels reacts to suggestion she was faking Trump sex story

Defense seeks to distance Trump from nondisclosure

In her cross-examination of Stormy Daniels, defense attorney Susan Necheles sought to distance Donald Trump from the nondisclosure agreement Daniels signed.

"You have no personal knowledge of his involvement in that [agreement] and what he did and didn't do?" Necheles asked.

"Not directly," Daniels said.

Necheles also emphasized that Daniels had nothing to do with the crux of the case, which is how the payment to her was labeled on Trump's business records.

"And you know nothing about Trump's business records, right?" Necheles asked.

"I know nothing about his business records, no." Daniels responded. "Why would I?"

Daniels seemed to suggest she wasn't entirely clear on the substance of the charges against Trump in this case -- leading to a jab against the former president.

"You have no knowledge of what he's indicted for?" Necheles asked.

"There are a lot of indictments," Daniels responded.

The judge declined to strike that statement.