Longhorns allow Reese Leitao to enroll after plea deal to drug charge

The University of Texas?will allow incoming freshman tight end Reese Leitao to keep his scholarship and enroll in school after his felony drug charge was pleaded down to a misdemeanor.

"Based on several discussions with people who know Reese well as a person both on and off the field, he's been a good student, highly-regarded teammate and leader among his peers," Texas athletic director Mike Perrin said in a statement issued Tuesday. "All indications are that he's a young man with a history of good character and behavior who made a poor decision."

Leitao, a native of Jenks, Oklahoma, was arrested in February on a charge of drug possession with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school. According to the Austin American-Statesman, Leitao had 20 Xanax pills -- 19 hidden in his underwear -- and about $1,300 in cash. Last week he reached a plea agreement with Tulsa (Oklahoma) County prosecutors and received a four-year probationary sentence.

"I recently met with Reese and his parents and found him to be contrite, sincere and accountable for his actions," Perrin said. "He has taken ownership of his mistake and the consequences that come with it.

"He understands that he will, strongly, be held to a very high standard of behavior at The University of Texas. He committed to me that he will take this negative action and turn it into a positive outcome. Reese is determined to make this situation a turning point in his life and not an event that defines his character."

Leitao, a three-star recruit, picked the Longhorns over LSU and TCU. He is the son of DePaul men's basketball coach Dave Leitao.?