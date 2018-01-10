LSU's Derrius Guice entering NFL draft

LSU running back Derrius Guice is headed to the NFL draft.

Guice announced his decision late Wednesday afternoon in a video posted on Twitter. The junior rushed for 3,074 yards and 29 touchdowns on 471 career carries, starting most of the past two seasons for his hometown Tigers. ESPN's Mel Kiper rates Guice as the No. 3 draft-eligible running back for 2018.

Guice earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2016 and second-team honors this past season. In 2016, he became just the second SEC player to record at least 250 rushing yards in more than two consecutive games. Taking over midseason for the injured Leonard Founette, Guice led the SEC in rushing yards (1,387) and yards per carry (7.6). He had five 100-yard performances this past season, including a 276-yard effort against Ole Miss.

"It has always been my dream to be able to attend LSU," Guice said in the video. "Having he opportunity to play for this storied university was truly an honor. ... Nothing will ever replace LSU in my heart because you had a big part in raising me from a young boy to becoming a man."

Guice added that he will eventually return to LSU to complete his degree in sport administration.