Lucky Whitehead posts stolen dog 'Blitz' is 'home safely'

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver? Lucky Whitehead?has been reunited with Blitz.

After saying Monday that his dog was stolen from him and was being held for ransom money, he posted early Tuesday morning on Snapchat that Blitz was back.

"Look who made it home safely!!!" Whitehead posted with a short video of his dog. ""THANKS EVERYONE."

Whitehead first broke the news Monday that his dog was stolen in an Instagram post and then talked more about the crime in an interview with KXAS-TV in Dallas.

Whitehead, who was in Florida when the dog was stolen along with a couple of pairs of shoes and some bags, said initially that the unknown robbers demanded $10,000 for the return of his dog.

He said the man calling from the unknown phone number asked: "How much is the dog mean to you?" and said if he wanted his dog returned, "you got to cut a check." Whitehead said at first he wasn't sure if the situation were a "sick joke."

He said he refused to write a check for $10,000 but agreed to pay an undisclosed amount of cash for the dog after first making sure the dog is OK.

Whitehead said he contacted detectives but was told the calls and texts couldn't be traced because they came from a "burner phone."

Whitehead said he's had Blitz for nine weeks and got the dog shipped from San Diego, California. He said he and Blitz "pretty much went everywhere together" and "hang out all the time."